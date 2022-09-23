B.C. nurse who entered 'intimate relationship with vulnerable former client' has registration suspended: college

A B.C. nurse's registration has been suspended for a year over concerns about an intimate relationship with a former client.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said Chilliwack-based Ashley Grittner voluntarily agreed to the suspension and other prohibitions related to incidents that happened between April 2021 and February 2022.

Grittner violated "professional boundaries" after encountering the client while working as a case manager in Chilliwack's intensive case management program, according to a summary of a consent agreement shared by the college.

"Ms. Grittner engaged in an intimate relationship with the vulnerable former client, approximately two months after the termination of the clinical nurse-client relationship," BCCNM's summary said.

Along with the 12-month suspension, Grittner won't be able to work as the solo nurse on duty, supervise nursing students or work in an independent community-based practice for a year after she returns to her role.

She'll also need to complete remedial training on boundaries and professional ethics and will need direct supervision for three months.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the BCCNM's summary said.