B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement
Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
The new deal includes wage increases and comes alongside a government promise to make B.C. the first Canadian province to adopt a nurse-to-patient ratio to improve workload standards in public health.
The BC Nurses' Union says 61 per cent of its members voted in favour of the new deal, which also includes improvements in job flexibility and access to leaves, and investments in workplace health and safety.
Union president Aman Grewal says the agreement recognizes nurses' dedication and sacrifice and includes significant investments to recruit more into the profession.
Premier David Eby says the agreement is part of the government's commitment to continue supporting nurses and strengthening the provincial health-care system.
The government says it will spend $750 million on the new staffing model, which will allow nurses to spend more time with the people they care for and provide better services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2023.
