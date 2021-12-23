B.C. nurses struggling as pandemic continues

With COVID-19 cases rising across British Columbia and fears the new Omicron variant could overpower the health system, the BC Nurses Union is concerned for its members, who are already overwhelmed from the toll the pandemic has taken on nurses.

The union said on Thursday that nurses are exhausted from patient loads that have doubled – or more – during the pandemic. A survey the union released in May showed 82 per cent of its members saying their mental health had been impacted by the pandemic, and the union said it expects that the fourth wave and the spread of the Omicron variant have only deteriorated nurses mental health further.

“Long-term care nurses across the island are being required to work double shifts, like sixteen hours,” said Danette Thomsen, BC Nurses Union interim vice-president, on Thursday.

“They’re exhausted. Absolutely exhausted, mentally, physically.”

Thomsen also said hospitals in Campbell River and Comox are both 20 per cent over capacity.

“When you’re working under high adrenalin all the time, it is exhausting,” she said. “When you don’t have enough staff, how do you triage all these extra patients who need the same amount of care?”

“It is so morally distressing to try to figure out who to give care to when everyone is crucial, everyone is critical and those are decisions nurses shouldn’t have to be making,” she added. “They should have safe patient loads and give proper care.”

Thomsen said the union is encouraging the provincial government to work with them to deal with the shortage. One way to bring more nurses into the system, the union said, is to make it easier and more affordable for international trained nurses to obtain a nursing license to practice in Canada.

“We have international-educated nurses in British Columbia and many of them are not working as nurses because it’s so expensive to get their licenses here in Canada,” said Thomsen. “We need to look at assisting them into the work force.”

Adding more seats at nursing schools and retaining nurses are two other things Thomsen said would help in dealing with the shortage.

“Right now, I think the most important thing in this province is how are we going to keep the nurses we have?” Thomsen said. “Because those with experience are helping our younger ones learn and cope.”

The May survey also found that 35 per cent of union members said they are considering leaving the profession.

“(The provincial government’s) own data pre-COVID said that we in British Columbia would be 24,000 nurses short by 2029,” adds Thomsen.

Although there is a shortage and some hospitals are over capacity Thomsen said those in need of care should not hesitate to seek care as that is what nurses are there for.

“We want to care to care for our patients, we want to care for those people in need,” Thomsen said.

For those looking to show support to nurses, Thomsen said a simple thank you from some will do, but others could do more.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, go to your doctor, talk to your doctor and consider getting a vaccine,” she said.

Thomsen said getting your booster shot would also help.