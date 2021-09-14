B.C. offers incentives like child care to recruit health-care workers
The British Columbia government is offering nurses and other health-care professionals incentives like child care and support for housing and travel as part of a recruitment drive in the northern region.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the aim is to get more health-care workers to move to the north and stay there as many parts of the country experience a shortage of nurses in particular.
However, he did not provide a timeline for when some of the programs would be launched, including one offering virtual visits with doctors and other health-care professionals in rural communities.
Dix says workforce challenges have been exacerbated in the northern health region as it deals with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the province, but recruitment has traditionally been more difficult there.
He says the province's first priority is to ensure all health-care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a mandatory requirement starting Oct. 26 in order to prevent outbreaks in health-care facilities that would then have more staffing shortages.
Dix says the government will be working with the nurses union as well as the provincial association of doctors and groups representing other health-care workers.
-
Police to search home of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi OnoteraThe home of Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, who vanished more than two weeks ago, has been behind police lines for two days.
-
Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association worries mask-wearing could lead to injuriesThe Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association is asking questions about the practicality of masking rules in city rinks.
-
Vote-rich, house-poor: How the federal parties plan to improve GTA housing affordabilityAs Election Day nears, CTV News Toronto is taking a deeper look into the issues that matter most to local voters. This is what each federal party has put forth to address housing affordability in the GTA.
-
Shoal Lake's boil water advisory to be lifted after more than two decadesThe boil water advisory that has been in place in the community that supplies Winnipeg's drinking water will be lifted after more than two decades.
-
Sask. town using mural paintings to reinvent itself ahead of coal mine and power plant closureThe Town of Coronach is preparing to transition its identity as the coal mine and power plant are slated to close in the coming years.
-
Will B.C.'s vaccine mandate cause hospital staffing shortages? Officials preparing for possibilityThere are concerns that B.C.'s vaccination mandate for health-care facilities will prompt some vaccine-hesitant workers to abandon their posts in the midst of the pandemic – and officials are bracing for that possibility.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales BeachDogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Photographs of northern Ontario artifacts on display at North Bay MuseumHe’s a professor and the founder of the Canadian Ecology Centre, but to many people, Bill Steer is known as an avid adventurer.
-
Prince Albert Liberal candidate frustrated with theft and vandalism of signsPrince Albert Liberal candidate Estelle Hjertaas says her signs have been sliced in half, driven over by vehicles, and many have disappeared.