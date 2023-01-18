B.C. officer who died in avalanche posthumously promoted to detective, funeral hears

The British Columbia constable who died in an avalanche last week has been posthumously promoted to detective for his dedication as an officer and commitment to improving his skills in the department.

Nelson Police Service Chief Const. Donovan Fisher announced Wade Tittemore's promotion at his funeral service today, saying they had already planned to move the constable up to their general investigation section before he died.

Tittemore, who was 43, died while off duty when an avalanche rolled over him and a co-worker Jan. 9 while they were skiing in the backcountry in southeastern B.C.

A 15-year police veteran, four of them with the Nelson Police Service, Tittemore was remembered as a selfless person with a wicked sense of humour who was dedicated to his wife and two sons.

His sister-in-law, Shannon Cross, told the crowd he had a gentle soul and kind demeanour, and was full of integrity.

The City of Nelson said Tittemore's co-worker, Const. Mathiew Nolet, remains in the intensive care unit of a local hospital and has “a long road ahead in his recovery.”

This report By The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.