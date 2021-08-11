B.C. officials aim to reassure residents during latest heat wave

British Columbia officials are reassuring residents that health and emergency services are ready to help people through another heat wave this week.

The Health Ministry is urging those in areas where heat and smoky skies warnings have been posted to take steps to keep cool and stay safe as many parts of the province continue to experience poor air quality due to wildfires.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in a statement that people must be extra vigilant and check in with those who are most at risk during heat waves, including seniors, infants, children and those with chronic health conditions.

The ministry says BC Emergency Health Services staff are being redeployed where they're needed and HealthLink BC is readying staff for increased call volumes.

Officials made similar statements while preparing for the heat wave two weeks ago, after record-setting heat in late June was linked to at least 569 premature deaths.

Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings about hot temperatures lasting until Sunday in the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, eastern Vancouver Island, inland sections of the central and north coasts and parts of the Interior.

The weather agency says a strong ridge of high pressure is expected to reach maximum strength and bring very hot temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

It's forecasting daytime temperatures in the mid- to high 30s in the Fraser Canyon, an area that's been hard hit by wildfires, while Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley could see highs ranging from 34 to 38 C.

It calculates the humidex could make temperatures feel more like the low 40s in those areas.

Special weather statements for heat as well as air quality due to wildfire smoke stretch across the southern Interior from the South Thompson to the Kootenays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.