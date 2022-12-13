B.C. officials provide update on flu vaccinations

B.C. health officials are touting progress on flu vaccinations after launching a "blitz" to try and increase uptake, particularly among kids.

The update comes after at least six influenza-related deaths of children and youth in the province – officials are expected to provide an updated figure on Thursday – and as emergency rooms and pediatric ICUs continue to struggle under the strain of an increase in severely sick kids.

In a news release Monday, the Ministry of Health said a total of 77,532 shots were administered between Dec. 5 and Dec 11. Of those, 42,582 people were vaccinated over the weekend when clinics allowed walk-ins in addition to scheduled appointments.

"This was part of government's efforts to support people and families with children to get vaccinated before the holidays," the government statement says.

Vaccines are allowed for everyone over six-months-old, with officials emphasizing that children under five are particularly vulnerable to the illness and its complications.

Updated numbers were provided to show the change in coverage rate in the week since officials held a news conference to encourage vaccination.

For kids under five, it has increased from 21.2 per cent to 26.3 per cent. For kids five to 12, it's gone up from 19.5 per cent to 22.6 per cent. For teens, the rate went from 14.6 per cent to 16.9 per cent.

The province also said that there has been a 20 per cent increase in appointment bookings for the youngest kids.

Overall, 30 per cent of British Columbians have been immunized so far this season, with the highest rate among seniors at 57.4 per cent.