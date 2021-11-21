B.C. officials warn of storm expected to hit the province

Environment Canada is warning that another rain storm is headed for British Columbia's North Coast.

The national forecaster says a second atmospheric river will bring heavy rains to the province for a second weekend in a row.

More than 100 millimetres of rain are expected for Haida Gwaii, with the storm then expected to move south to already hard-hit regions on Monday and Tuesday.

Environment Canada says flooding and landslides could occur in northern B.C. as a result of the heavy rain.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the government is keeping a close eye on areas that are dealing with flooding.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says floodgates at the Barrowtown pump station have been partially opened, allowing water levels in the Sumas Prairie region to drop.

Mounties announced yesterday that the bodies of three men had been recovered near Highway 99, bringing the death toll to four.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021.