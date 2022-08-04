B.C. officials warn public to stay alert in anticipation of more wildfires

B.C. officials are warning the province isn't out of the woods yet this wildfire season, even though it's so far been relatively tame compared to some previous years.

“It’s critical that people follow all the directions from the local government or First Nation,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth in a news conference Thursday.

“And if you’re placed under evacuation order, leave immediately.”

Farnworth said there are approximately 330 properties under evacuation order, with another 500 under evacuation alert.

The numbers are significantly lower from this time last year when 4,300 properties were on evacuation order and another 21,000 were placed on evacuation alert in what was one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

B.C. has seen the bulk of its wildfire season ignite over the past week, with 154 fires started largely due to a combination of hot, dry weather and lightning. So far, approximately 530 wildfires have occurred this season, compared to more than 1,300 at this time last year. Additionally, more than 25 times more hectares of forest and land were burned by this time last year.

Officials said recent rain has helped northern parts of the province avoid high wildfire numbers, while southern B.C. remains the province’s most volatile region. All six of the province’s wildfires of note are located in either the Kamloops or Southeast Fire Centres.

Thursday at noon the province implemented a campfire ban throughout the Coastal, Kamloops and Southeast Fire centres. Officials predict more hot, dry weather throughout August and September, meaning more wildfires are likely on the way.

“We are anticipating a similar number of fire starts in August as observed in the later part of July with warm weather breaking down,” said Neal McLoughlin, speaking for the BC Wildfire Service.

Farnworth says there are about 1,000 firefighters either actively deployed or ready on standby. The provincial government is also urging anyone in fire-threatened areas to have an emergency plan in place and to stay informed on the highly volatile situation.