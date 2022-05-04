B.C. Opposition leader aims at NDP's problem issues of crime, health affordability
British Columbia's Opposition Liberal leader says he will target the New Democrat government's weak spots on the issues of crime, affordability and health care when he takes his seat in the legislature later this month.
Kevin Falcon was elected Liberal leader earlier this year and won a byelection in the Vancouver-Quilchena riding over the weekend.
Falcon says he'll pressure the NDP for answers on its failures to address crime in urban centres, doctor shortages, increasing health-care wait times and rising home, fuel and food costs.
He says people in B.C. are feeling unsafe in communities due to incidents of repeat offenders being released without charges, only to reoffend again.
The Liberal leader says health care is suffering because one in five people in B.C. do not have a family doctor and wait times at hospital emergency wards and walk-in clinics are hours long.
Falcon says he will use his voice in the legislature to ensure the government knows crime, health and affordability issues have become worse since the NDP was elected in 2017.
