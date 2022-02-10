B.C. overdose crisis: Rallies planned outside health minister's office and parliament

Rallies are planned in Vancouver and Victoria Thursday to demand more action in the fight against B.C.’s overdose crisis.

2021 was the deadliest year in the province’s history for illicit drug deaths and new statistics from the chief coroner show the situation continues to get worse.

The rallies are being hosted by advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm.

They’re scheduled for 9:30 a.m. outside Health Minister Adrian Dix’s office on Joyce Street and outside the parliament buildings in Victoria.

“This is a public health emergency, one that has been declared as such for over five years, but where is the tangible action? This isn’t about more treatment beds, more ads on bus shelters; it’s about a full health-care sector response led by the government to develop a continuum of care to support people who use drugs in our province,” wrote Leslie McBain, co-founder with Moms Stop the Harm, in a release.

Year-end data shows 2,224 people died from toxic drugs last year, a 26 per cent rise from a year ago.

Most of the victims were men between 30 and 59 years old.

B.C.’s chief coroner says the latest numbers are devastating, adding that our province has never been in such a bad place.

“I'm sorry to be the bearer of such mind numbing news. I know that these numbers and these findings, fall very hard on those who have lived and living experience and their friends and families,” said Lisa Lapointe in a news conference Wednesday.

The deaths are happening all over the province, not just on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. The victims are people from all walks of life, including those who work in trades, transport, construction and more.

First Nations people were five times more likely to die from these deadly drugs.

“There is no getting around it. 2021 was a devastating year for first nations people, family, friends and communities,” said Dr. Nel Wieman, acting deputy chief medical officer of the First Nations Health Authority.

It’s a devastating situation for loved ones and for paramedics, police, doctors and nurses who can't save their lives. It's also costing the health-care system millions of dollars.

“It has resulted in shame, fear and punishment for people of all ages and from all walks of life. It has targeted people who are vulnerable and suffering,” said Lapointe.

The B.C. government has brought in many new programs like free counselling and more resources for addiction and mental health.

Nurses can now prescribe safe drugs, but the minister acknowledged it's still not enough

“We are swimming against a rising tide of need and so we are determined to do more and continue to build those systems,” said Sheila Malcolmson, the minister of mental health and addictions.

Advocates say the status quo isn’t working.

“Access to safer supply, decriminalization of drugs for personal possession, reducing stigma and creating urgency in the province around finding solutions needs to be the action taken today by the government – every elected official in our province must make this a priority,” wrote McBain.

Attendees of the Thursday’s rallies are urged to bring signs and photos of loved ones lost in the overdose crisis.

Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged during the rally.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Kendra Mangione and St John Alexander