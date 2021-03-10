The B.C. paramedics' union says it's reached a breaking point with its employer.

It claims B.C. Emergency Health Services has cancelled job sharing amid what the union has called a major staff shortage.

“Employer @BC_EHS suddenly cancels job-share, forcing #paramedics to choose between their #families & #mentalhealth, or full-time work … or face a demotion,” tweeted CUPE 873 Tuesday night.

“These paramedics are now scrambling to find #childcare, all during a #pandemic & #opioidcrisis,” read the tweet.

Paramedics have been sounding the alarm about staff shortages for weeks now.

Earlier this month, the president of the paramedics' union said some emergency calls were waiting up to two hours because there were no ambulances to send.

B.C. EHS responded, saying only a handful of urgent calls faced a one hour wait time.

It also said staffing levels are stable overall, with no major recruitment issues.

Many paramedics say stress and fatigue of working through both the overdose crisis and the pandemic have taken a toll and the end of job sharing will only exacerbate that.

Across B.C., paramedics respond to up to 1,700 calls a day, with most of those in the Lower Mainland.

B.C. EHS responded to the Union Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“To be clear, BCEHS is committed to continue offering job-sharing arrangements.

“We discovered a technical issue related to amendments to the Employment Standards Act and had to notify affected employees. We expect that job shares can continue in a renewed agreement.”

A spokesperson for EHS told CTV News 36 employees have been impacted.