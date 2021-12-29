B.C. paramedics receive 50 calls about hypothermia, frostbite in just 4 days during cold snap

The sudden and bitter cold brought on by an Arctic outflow hovering over Canada's West Coast is keeping paramedics busy.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News Wednesday its crews have been called in for a total of 50 reports of frostbite or hypothermia in a period of just four day, and 67 calls in the last eight days.

Those calls were all made between Dec. 25 and 28, at a time when temperatures plummeted to record-breaking lows.

By comparison, BCEHS received just 17 such calls in the preceding four days.

The highest call volumes were on Monday and Tuesday, when 14 reports were made per day. Another 13 callers reported possible frostbite or hypothermia on Sunday, and nine calls were made Christmas Day.

While some might assume most of the calls were placed in areas further north, which are less populated but see cooler weather than the Lower Mainland, just six of the 50 were made in the Northern Health Authority area.

Interior Health had the most calls of B.C.'s five authorities, with 18 placed in those four days.

Another 13 calls were made from Fraser Health, eight in Vancouver Coastal Health, and five in Island Health.

During those days and on Wednesday, weather warnings were in place for much of the province either due to extreme cold or snowfall.

Some areas were forecast to see wind chill values of -20 C or lower along the South Coast, and it was expected to feel even cooler inland and up north.

Warnings Wednesday advised those in the Fraser Valley that they may again experience a wind chill near or below -20 C, and it wasn't expected to be as cold in Vancouver, but a snowfall warning was issued in the morning.

Areas under extreme cold warnings, including the Cariboo region, were warned to expect a wind chill as cold as -40.