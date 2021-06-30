B.C. permanently extends liquor store hours

Liquor stores in B.C. can continue to open early in the morning, even after the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

In April 2020, the province allowed liquor stores to open at 7 a.m. amid the early days of the pandemic. The move was intended to allow seniors and immunocompromised people to access liquor stores before busier peak hours, and to reduce traffic overall.

The extended hours were set to expire today, June 30. However, the province says it is now making the extended hours permanent, after reviewing feedback from the industry.

Liquor stores across B.C. can operate between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily. The extended hours are for in-store shopping only. Liquor delivery is still restricted to after 9 a.m. daily.

The province notes that these rules come secondary to any requirements issued by municipalities or First Nations.

As B.C. moves to Step 3 of its restart plan on Thursday, restrictions on liquor service at bars and restaurants have been lifted.

Nightclubs will also be reopening, though dancing will not be permitted during Step 3.