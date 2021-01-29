Australian officials have released the final report into a deadly seaplane crash near Sydney in December 2017 that killed six people, including the B.C. pilot.

The report confirms the findings of an interim review that determined 44-year-old former North Vancouver resident and experienced pilot Gareth Morgan was likely confused and disoriented by exhaust fumes that had seeped into the cabin through cracks in the plane's exhaust collector ring.

The de Havilland Beaver nosedived into waters north of Sydney while on a sightseeing flight killing 58-year-old British businessman Richard Cousins, his 48-year-old fiancée Emma Bowden, her 11-year-old daughter and Cousins' two sons, both in their 20s.

The report recommends Australia's aviation authority consider ordering the installation of carbon monoxide detectors in all piston-engine aircraft that carry passengers.