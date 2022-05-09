B.C. pipelines: $170K fine issued for Coastal GasLink project

A hefty fine has been issued for non-compliance following an environmental assessment of a British Columbia pipeline project.

Those behind the Coastal GasLink Pipeline were slapped with a second administrative penalty, the provincial Ministry of Environment said in a statement Monday.

CGL was fined for "non-compliance with conditions and orders related to erosion and sediment control under its environmental assessment certificate," the ministry said.

The fine is $170,100, and was issued following several inspections, the province said.

It follows a $72,500 penalty issued to CGL in February.