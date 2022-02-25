B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in Ukraine

The British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.

In a statement Friday afternoon, B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the donation was to "support the people of Ukraine who are suffering from this illegal act of war."

In the same announcement, Farnworth said the province would be pulling all Russian liquor products from BC Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres.

"We join the Prime Minister and allied nations in deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," said Farnworth.

"Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law."

While speaking at a live briefing Friday morning, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province was ready to work with Ottawa to help take any steps towards condemning the invasion, such as implementing sanctions.

"The Russian government needs to be held accountable, but British Columbians will open their arms to Ukrainian citizens who are wanting to make their way to British Columbia," said Horgan.