B.C. pledges $1M to support Red Cross in Ukraine
The British Columbia government is donating $1 million to support the Red Cross in Ukraine, as Russia's invasion of the country stretches into its second day.
In a statement Friday afternoon, B.C. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the donation was to "support the people of Ukraine who are suffering from this illegal act of war."
In the same announcement, Farnworth said the province would be pulling all Russian liquor products from BC Liquor Stores and provincial liquor distribution centres.
"We join the Prime Minister and allied nations in deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," said Farnworth.
"Our province stands with those who understand Europe’s peace following two world wars depends on respecting international law."
While speaking at a live briefing Friday morning, B.C. Premier John Horgan said the province was ready to work with Ottawa to help take any steps towards condemning the invasion, such as implementing sanctions.
"The Russian government needs to be held accountable, but British Columbians will open their arms to Ukrainian citizens who are wanting to make their way to British Columbia," said Horgan.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.