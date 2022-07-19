B.C. pledges funding for hundreds more health-care training seats
The B.C. government has announced it is funding 322 new health-care training seats at institutions around the province.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says two dozen seats for urgently needed medical lab assistants will be established at Camosun College, Vancouver Community College and Thompson Rivers University's open learning program.
Advanced-care paramedics will get training at the Justice Institute of B.C., while seats are also being fast-tracked for respiratory therapists at Thompson Rivers.
The government says intake for more than two-thirds of those seats will begin "by fall 2023," although some will start as early as this summer.
The province also plans to fund $4.5 million in bursaries to attract internationally educated health professionals who want to move to the province.
"Building up and supporting our health workforce is our biggest priority," said Dix in a statement Tuesday.
"We know more needs to be done, and we will continue our work to grow B.C.’s health-care workforce," he added.
With files from The Canadian Press.
-
'Surviving just by the skin of my teeth': Students face high inflation for first timeIn May, students were burdened with a 7.7 per cent inflation level — the highest its been since 1983 — and an economy hampered by COVID-19, labour shortages, supply chain challenges and recession predictions.
-
Heat warning and special weather statement for London-MiddlesexHot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.
-
Heat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capitalHeat warning in effect: Steamy, sticky day ahead for the capital
-
Multi-day heat event continues push through Windsor-EssexThe heat warnings remain in effect for most of the province on Wednesday, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Motorcylist dies in collision in VaughanA motorcyclist is dead after they collided with a vehicle in Vaughan on Tuesday night, police say.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know aboutCTV News Toronto has compiled a list of some of the weirdest homeowner laws in the province. Here is what we found:
-
Death investigation at Chippewas of the Thames First NationOPP are investigating a suspicious death at Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.
-
-
Home sales over $1 million have doubled in OttawaThe number of homes sold for at least $1 million has doubled as a share of Ottawa’s housing market, a new report says.