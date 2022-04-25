B.C. police watchdog appoints first Indigenous civilian monitor after man killed by RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has appointed Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Acting Chief Thomas George as the organization's first Indigenous civilian monitor, as the IIO reviews a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred last year.

The IIO is investigating the death of a man in Opitsaht on Meares Island, near Tofino, who was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP.

Police were called to a home on the island on the evening of Feb. 27, 2021, for a report of a woman allegedly being held against her will.

"The incident resulted in one man being shot and killed by officers," reads a brief summary of the incident by the IIO.

"The woman was taken to hospital for medical assessment, and another man was taken into custody."

The IIO is a civilian organization that reviews all police incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious harm, regardless of if there's been allegations of wrongdoing.

'SUCH UNECESSARY LOSS'

In March of last year, the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation said it was grieving the loss of "a nephew, a grandson, a brother, a friend" in a statement.

"It is incomprehensible to see such unnecessary loss of life at the hands of the RCMP," the statement went on to say, with the nation describing the incident as a reported "wellness check."

On Monday, the IIO said the nation's acting chief would have "unfettered access" to all investigation materials and evidence so that he can confidently complete his review as the Indigenous civilian monitor.

"I look forward to Chief George’s report at the conclusion of his review and commit to undertaking any additional considerations, evidence, or avenues of investigation he identifies through his valuable lived experience." said IIO chief civilian director, Ronald J. MacDonald.

He adds that the IIO is committed to building trust and confidence between the organization and Indigenous Peoples, and that he believes this is a step in the right direction.

MacDonald says that George's report will be released publicly at a later date, and that the IIO is grateful for the patience of the Opitsaht community as the IIO investigates the incident and implements the new Indigenous civilian monitor position.