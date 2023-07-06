B.C. police watchdog investigating 2020 arrest of man in Vancouver, appeals for witnesses

The arrest of a man in Vancouver nearly three years ago is being investigated by B.C.'s police watchdog.

In an appeal for witnesses, the Independent Investigations Office issued a statement Thursday detailing the circumstances surrounding an arrest on Aug. 13, 2020.

The man who was taken into custody and injured that day didn’t report the incident to the IIO until Jan. 3 of this year, according to the release.

“He was driving his grey Honda Civic when he was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a black Ford Flex near the Chinese Consulate in the 3300 block of Granville Street. It is reported that when officers arrived following the collision, there was an interaction while the man was being taken into custody,” reads the statement.

At some point on Aug. 13, 2020, the IIO says, the man sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

Once the incident was reported, the IIO took investigative steps to determine whether the man’s injuries met the threshold for serious harm, which it confirmed this May.

“Further investigation is being undertaken to determine what connection, if any, the injuries may have to police actions or inactions,” the release details.

The IIO can’t say why the man involved waited so long to report the matter.

“As for the number of officers, subject and witness officers have not yet been designated, but up to five officers may have been present,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News on Thursday. “Note this does not mean that all five were involved in the interaction itself—this remains under investigation.”

As an independent civilian oversight agency of B.C. police, the IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of whether there’s any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and subsequent arrest, or who has video of either event, is being asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or through the contact form available online at iiobc.ca.