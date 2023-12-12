B.C. police watchdog investigating after man collapses in Nanaimo police cell

British Columbia's police oversight agency has been called to Nanaimo to investigate after a man collapsed with a serious injury while in an RCMP holding cell.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it is investigating why the man required urgent medical attention in hospital Sunday, two days after he was arrested.

A spokesperson for the B.C. RCMP says the man was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants on Dec. 8. He was transported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment cells, where he was due to be held until Wednesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said the man "reportedly had a medical episode and suffered an injury."

The IIO says it will investigate the extent of the man's injury and what led to it in an effort to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played.

The IIO is an independent police oversight agency that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The agency is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or to use the contact form on the agency's website.