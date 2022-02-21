B.C. police watchdog investigating crash involving cop after driver airlifted to hospital in critical condition

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving an off-duty officer on Highway 99 near Pemberton after one person was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Mounties said the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on the highway near the Soo River Forest Service Road. The off-duty officer was heading north and the other vehicle was heading south when they crashed.

No details were provided on what may have caused the collision, but the police officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car, who was the only one in that vehicle, was airlifted in critical condition.

The road was closed for the investigation and drivers were asked to take another route or delay travel. The highway reopened at about 2 p.m.

Mounties said the Independent Investigations Office is looking into the crash to determine if the officer's actions are related to the driver's injuries.

The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.