B.C. police watchdog investigating crash that killed 3

British Columbia’s police oversight agency is investigating a car crash near Logan Lake that killed three people on Sunday.

According to information given to the Independent Investigations Office by RCMP, police received a call from staff at the Best Western in Merritt around 6:25 a.m.

The staff reported that a man had damaged a hotel room, and they asked for police to get him to leave.

He was reportedly co-operative and left the hotel around 10 a.m. after talking to police.

Then at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man was involved in a fatal, two-vehicle collision on Highway 97D outside Logan Lake.

Three people died—the man police spoke to at the hotel, and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.

The IIO says it was informed of the incident shortly later, and are now seeking to confirm “what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.”

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on iiobc.ca.