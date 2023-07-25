B.C. police watchdog investigating crash that killed 3
British Columbia’s police oversight agency is investigating a car crash near Logan Lake that killed three people on Sunday.
According to information given to the Independent Investigations Office by RCMP, police received a call from staff at the Best Western in Merritt around 6:25 a.m.
The staff reported that a man had damaged a hotel room, and they asked for police to get him to leave.
He was reportedly co-operative and left the hotel around 10 a.m. after talking to police.
Then at approximately 11:30 a.m., the man was involved in a fatal, two-vehicle collision on Highway 97D outside Logan Lake.
Three people died—the man police spoke to at the hotel, and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.
The IIO says it was informed of the incident shortly later, and are now seeking to confirm “what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.”
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on iiobc.ca.
-
Tribal council president files lawsuit after Tofino floatplane crashNuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers has filed a civil claim for negligence and damages against Atleo River Air Service Ltd., after a seaplane overturned and crashed into shallow water in 2021, leaving Sayers with serious injuries.
-
Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by policePolice have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.
-
It's a boy! Calgary Zoo gives update on penguin chickStaff at the Calgary Zoo have revealed the sex of the newest addition to the Penguin Plunge.
-
Section of N.B. highway outside Jemseg remains closed one day after collisionNew Brunswick RCMP say a section of Highway 2 outside of Jemseg remains closed Wednesday, one day after a collision.
-
-
Motorcyclist injured after allegedly attempting to flee traffic stop in Port Moody, IIO investigatingB.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a collision in Port Moody Tuesday night that involved a motorcyclist who was allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.
-
The NCC River House opens with a new public swimming area in OttawaThe National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
Gas prices surge past $2 per litre mark in Metro Vancouver againGas prices are surging past the $2 per litre mark in some parts of Metro Vancouver.
-
Manitoba lacks capacity for addiction treatment: auditor general reportManitoba's auditor general says many in the province don't have access to appropriate addiction treatment, especially in rural and northern areas.