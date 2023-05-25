B.C. Premier embarks on trade mission in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam
British Columbia Premier David Eby is heading to Asia on a trade mission that makes stops in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.
But the premier's tour itinerary, released by his office on the day of his departure, does not include China.
Eby says in a statement the overseas mission will bolster B.C.'s trade and investment ties in the Indo-Pacific region, the world's fastest growing economic zone.
B.C. cabinet ministers Josie Osborne and Brenda Bailey, and Jagrup Brar, the New Democrat government's minister of state for trade, will accompany Eby on the trip.
The statement says the premier and his ministers will meet with government and economic leaders in the Asian countries on issues of trade and investment, and discuss partnership opportunities ranging from clean technology to critical minerals and communications technology.
The statement says Eby and his ministers return June 7.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.
-
Alberta advance vote surges as parties push for election edgeMore than half a million Albertans have cast an advance ballot ahead of Monday's provincial election.
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown CalgaryCalgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deathsThere have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.