B.C. premier 'hopeful' this will be last year with Daylight Saving Time

As British Columbians prepare to set their clocks an hour forward for Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, B.C.'s premier says he hopes it will be the last time the province has to observe the practice.

While speaking at an unrelated news conference Friday, Horgan said the province is ready to get rid of the seasonal time change once neighbouring states in the U.S. change their policies too.

"Well, I hoped it was the last time (we'd have to change clocks) three years ago when we passed legislation," said Horgan, referring to legislation that B.C. passed in 2019 that would have the province switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time if the states of Washington, Oregon, and California do the same.

"All three of those states have made commitments to move in that direction," he said Friday.

However, the premier said those states require federal approval to suspend Daylight Saving Time.

"The good news is, Sen. Patty Murray from Washington is co-sponsoring a bill (to switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time)," he said.

"We're hopeful that it will pass this year, and this may well be the last time we spring forward."

Horgan added that Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds also poked fun at the seasonal time change in a social media post this week.

"I think if we have Deadpool on board, if we get to Congress, then we can say farewell to changing our clocks."

British Columbians will change their clocks ahead by one hour this Sunday, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., for Daylight Saving Time.