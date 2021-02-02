Premier John Horgan and ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez are set to make an announcement about auto insurance affordability Tuesday as calls for a COVID-19 rebate grow.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said last week that details were coming soon about a one-time rebate to drivers due to reduced crashes during the pandemic.

But the Opposition Liberals have said that it's all talk until the cheques are in the mail.

Critic Mike Morris says the public auto insurer has saved millions during the COVID-19 pandemic and B.C. drivers deserve to see those savings as soon as possible.