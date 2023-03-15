B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: poll

Fewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey maintains the highest approval rating at 62 per cent, while the lowest approvals went to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who are tied with 25 per cent support.

Eby, who was sworn in as premier in November, has seen both his approval and disapproval numbers climb since December, while the percentage of poll respondents with no opinion on his performance has shrunk.

Eby's favourability rating rose two points since December, when it sat at 46 per cent, while the number of British Columbians who disapprove of his job rose from 26 per cent to 33 per cent.

The number of respondents with no opinion of Eby's performance has fallen 10 points to 18 per cent.

The B.C. premier narrowly edged out Danielle Smith of Alberta, whose 46 per cent approval rating marks a three-point gain since December.

Eby's approval rating is not far off from that of his predecessor, John Horgan, who left office with a 51 per cent favourability rating, according to Angus Reid.

Horgan's approval among British Columbians remained above the 50 per cent mark more often than not during his five-year tenure as premier, peaking at 71 per cent in June 2020.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted its most recent poll through an online survey of 4,899 Canadian adults, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, between March 6 and March 13. The non-profit institute says the sample size carries a margin of error of one per cent, 19 times out of 20.