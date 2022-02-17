B.C. premier says he doesn't know if COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers 'is necessary at this point'

While testing requirements will change at the end of the month for vaccinated people entering Canada, B.C.'s premier hinted he's looking forward to even more restrictions lifting.

John Horgan talked about the importance of local tourism while giving an economic update Thursday.

"Our tourism sector has been hardest hit because people have not been moving around," he said.

"But those who are ready to travel are frustrated by extra layers of complication to their travel plans. They've already been double vaccinated and in some cases double vaccinated and boosted. They're going to take protocols and procedures to put in place to protect themselves as they go forward."

On Tuesday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced changes to testing requirements.

Starting Feb. 28, fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to get a PCR test to enter Canada. Instead, they can opt for a rapid antigen test, which must be authorized by the country where it’s purchased, and administered by a lab, health-care entity or telehealth service no more than 24 hours before a flight or arrival at a land border.

"These changes are possible, not only because we have passed the peak of Omicron, but because Canadians across the country have listened to the science and to experts, followed the public health measures, and taken steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," Duclos said, and added the new rules will be reassessed over the coming weeks.

"It’s important to know that if the epidemiological situation continues to improve, if hospitalizations continue to diminish, and if Canadians continue to get their booster shots, further easing of travel restrictions could be considered."

Horgan said recent conversations with the federal government confirmed more changes are being considered, including possibly reinstating the testing exemption for shorter trips.

"The federal government had given early indications that they were going to get on this," he said.

Horgan said it's not just the cost of testing that is frustrating for some travellers.

"It's another level of precaution that I don't know is necessary at this point," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber