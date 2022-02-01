B.C. premier says his focus is on majority of truckers who got vaccinated, not ongoing 'Freedom Convoy'

As protests first prompted by a convoy of truckers enter their fourth day in parts of the country, B.C.'s premier says he's focusing his attention on those following public health guidance, rather than those seeking an immediate end to vaccine mandates.

Over the weekend, rallies in solidarity with those opposed to vaccine mandates were held in B.C., impacting some local businesses.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned events in Ottawa, saying "Canadians were shocked and frankly, disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," B.C.'s premier said he's focusing his attention on health-care workers and those following pandemic guidance.

"My focus is on the 90 per cent of truckers who got vaccinated and continue to go to work and help transport essential goods from coast-to-coast-to-coast," Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

"My focus is on health-care workers and all essential workers who are tireless in their efforts on the front lines of this pandemic. We all want to be able to put COVID-19 behind us and I just want to thank everyone who has done their part to get us through these last two years."

Shirley Bond, B.C.'s interim Opposition leader, said she believes "in the right to peaceful protest," but said the BC Liberals "are consistent in (their) condemnation of any protest that engages in unlawful or violent behaviour."

Sonia Furstenau, the leader of the BC Green Party, spoke more strongly against the protests.

"It has been a difficult weekend for people across the country," she said in a statement. "Explicitly racist imagery has been paraded through our cities and white supremacy has been allowed to find a home within this movement. Like many Canadians, I am frightened by these events."

Just over a week ago, a convoy of truckers and their supporters began a cross-country trip in Metro Vancouver to protest vaccine mandates for workers crossing the border between Canada and the United States.

The new rules came into effect on Jan. 15, requiring Canadian truckers to be fully vaccinated if they want to avoid a 14-day quarantine when they cross the border from the United States. A similar policy, which came into effect on Jan. 22, requires Canadians entering the United States to be fully vaccinated as well.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which has denounced the convoy protest, says a significant majority of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers who regularly traverse the border are vaccinated, but that up to 16,000 may be sidelined due to the new restriction.

