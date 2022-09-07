B.C. premier to announce affordability supports amid 'extraordinary circumstances'

Premier John Horgan is set to announce new affordability supports for British Columbians in an effort to offset the rising cost of living in the province.

Horgan will be joined by B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson for the announcement in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday afternoon.

The premier cited growing inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine as contributors to the high cost of living during an interview Wednesday morning on CFAX 1070.

Horgan said the new supports would be in line with previous moves his government has made, specifically eliminating Medical Services Plan premiums and providing rebates through ICBC.

"I asked the minister of finance, under these extraordinary circumstances, what more we could do," Horgan said.

The premier said he will meet later this week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is currently in Vancouver with his cabinet ministers for a three-day retreat focusing on issues of inflation, housing affordability and the post-pandemic economy.

