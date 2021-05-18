B.C. premier to announce new aid for tourism sector amid COVID-19

Further help is on the way for British Columbia's struggling tourism sector.

Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that has lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 11:30 a.m.

A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.'s budget announcement last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.