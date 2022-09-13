B.C. premier to attend official commemoration service for Queen in Victoria

British Columbia will hold an official commemoration service and ceremonial procession to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II next week.

The premier's office announced Tuesday that the event would begin at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with a procession from the B.C. legislature in Victoria to the nearby Christ Church Cathedral.

Monday will also be a provincial holiday, Horgan announced Tuesday.

The holiday is for B.C. public-sector workers, as well as public schools, public post-secondary institutions, and "most Crown corporations."

B.C. announced the day of mourning after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a federal holiday to mark the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19.

The federal holiday only applies to federal government employees, and not federally-regulated industries, like Crown corporations, banks, post offices and airlines – though Trudeau did encourage these industries and provincial governments to mark Monday as a holiday.

Some provinces have announced they are not declaring a statutory holiday on Monday, including Ontario and Quebec.

Meanwhile, other provinces have said they are holding a one-time statutory holiday, including Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

B.C.'s procession is expected to include Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan, as well as members of the Canadian military and other dignitaries.

The premier's office said a 21-gun salute will be part of the ceremony.

The commemoration service will begin at 11 a.m., led by the church's rector, the Very Reverend M. Ansley Tucker.

Public seating at the service will be limited but a livestream of the event will be available online.

The province says further details about the service will be shared once they are finalized.

With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk