B.C. prepared to give booster shots against COVID-19 if required: health minister

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is prepared to give out COVID-19 booster shots should they be required and recommended by public health officials.

He says the COVID-19 booster shot is something health officials have been preparing for both within and beyond the long-term care sector, and for those who are immunocompromised.

The government says more than 76 per cent of those who are eligible are fully vaccinated in B.C.

Last week, Health Canada said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization continues to review evidence on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for those who are immunosuppressed.