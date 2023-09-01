B.C. prison announces $287K seizure of contraband, from cellphones to steroids
Prison officials in British Columbia say they've seized a large stash of contraband, including steroids and cellphones, smuggled into a maximum security institution outside Vancouver last week.
Kim MacPherson, an assistant warden at Kent Institution, says the seizure was made on Aug. 24 thanks to staff vigilance.
MacPherson says in a news release the seizure also included weapons, alcohol, needles, SD card readers, and other unauthorized items.
The release says the “institutional value” of the seizure is more than $287,000.
The Correctional Service of Canada says it's increasing efforts to stop contraband smuggling into federal prison facilities, and already uses ion scanners and drug dogs to search facilities, inmates, and visitors.
The service says it has set up a tip line for all federal prisons to gather information on any activities that compromise prison security, such as drug use or drug trafficking.
