B.C. professor delivering food on electric unicycle in spare time to raise funds for cancer foundation

Those ordering food delivery in one B.C. city might have their meal dropped off by a man in a brightly coloured outfit who's raising money for a good cause.

Titus Yip is a professor who has taught business law at Douglas College for more than two decades. In his spare time on the weekends, he works to deliver food with Uber Eats, but donates all the extra income to the BC Cancer Foundation.

Fundraising for the foundation is very personal to Yip, who lost his sister to breast cancer last year. He also lost his dad and a colleague to pancreatic cancer.

"I wanted to do something, for myself mainly, more proactive to deal with the loss, deal with the situation," he told CTV News. "So I thought I could just do my own personal fundraising."

Yip rides around New Westminster on an electric unicycle wearing a neon green helmet and a bright pink shirt that says "Boober Eats."

"It makes people smile and that was an important thing for me," he said. "The reaction I've gotten to it has been really great. People will stop … because it catches their attention."

While his helmet is also eye-catching, it's a matter of safety, Yip explained.

"These are the sort of things where if you cut out, you land on your face," he said. "Two years ago I broke my front teeth with just a regular bicycle helmet."

Yip said he got his first electric unicycle five years ago and is now "addicted to it."

"With it I've been able to go everywhere in the Lower Mainland … you can do quite a lot with them," he said. "It seems like a perfect trend for nowadays when we really want to push going green."

The professor said he didn't set a fundraising goal for himself when he started about two months ago, saying he wasn't sure how much he'd make, so he kept his "standards low" to avoid disappointment. But now, he hopes to earn and donate about $5,000 by the end of the summer.

"At the end of the end of the day I get to ride around the city, I make money for something I care about and I bring smiles to peoples faces," Yip said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jason Pires