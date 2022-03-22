B.C. promises 100 new shelter spaces with supports in Greater Victoria

The province says it plans to bring 100 "complex care" housing spaces to the Greater Victoria region, which offer voluntary mental health and addictions supports for those who are most at risk.

The spaces will be spread out among several housing sites in the region, and will include medication-assisted treatment, recovery coaching, psychiatric services, primary-care services, and overdose prevention services.

The complex care spaces will also include skills training, cooking and meal support, family and peer support, counselling, as well as ceremonial supports and connection to Elders for Indigenous residents.

The services will be operated by Island Health, BC Housing, and non-profit service providers.

The voluntary services will also "follow the client," meaning if the person moves they can still access the supports, according to the province.

"Complex-care housing is a groundbreaking approach for people with overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges, traumatic and acquired brain injury," said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

"Often left homeless or risking eviction, people who access complex-care housing will get supports where they live from social workers, nurses, peer workers and other health professionals."

Ron Merk, complex-care housing family representative and co-chair of the Port Alberni Community Action Team, says that the complex care spaces are "low-barrier" for entry and will be a significant help to those who are most vulnerable and living on the streets.

The complex care spaces are expected to open by 2023. They're part of the province's $164-million plan to bring 500 spaces online across B.C. over the next three years.