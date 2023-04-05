B.C. promises 11th-hour funding to save Saanich Men's Therapy Centre

Some last-minute funding promised by the B.C. government will help a trauma centre for men stay open in Saanich.

Approximately 350 men on the South Island who are survivors of psychological, physical or sexual violence visit the Men's Therapy Centre.

Earlier this week, staff at the centre said they were at risk of closing if they didn't receive more funding.

"I do have concerns that people could die by suicide or cause harm to others," said Nick Sandor, executive director of the Men's Therapy Centre.

"You know, we're having this conversation right now about public safety and we work with people who are engaged with corrections," he said.

Hearing the cries for help, B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions says funding will be coming for the Saanich centre.

"The men's therapy group is a really important service," said Minister Jennifer Whiteside.

"I know that they provide really important preventative work to men who've experienced violence as well as men connected to the criminal justice system," she said.

Whiteside says she's asked her staff to reach out to the centre to find a way to keep it open.

The pledge of support came at an important time, with the centre saying that, on average, eight men a day die by suicide in Canada and that nearly 80 per cent of opioid deaths in B.C. are men.

"I'm thrilled to hear that news," said Sandor on Monday. "I'd love to work in collaboration with government to ensure our doors stay open."

As of Monday, the centre hadn't heard directly from the government and there were no details on how it would help.

But for a day that started with fears of closing in just a few months, things have taken a very promising turn for the therapy centre.