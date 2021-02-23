British Columbia seniors who are at least 80 years old have been told they can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15.

In January, the government said seniors would be able to pre-register for their shot and that they would be able to set an appointment using a mobile device, phone or computer.

While the deadline is only three weeks away, the province has not told yet told people how to sign up to get the shot, when they can sign up for it, or where they will get it.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said those details would be coming later this week.

"We will soon be providing the next steps for people in Phase 2 and 3 of our plan to receive their immunizations," the province said in a statement.

"As we mentioned in January, mobile clinics in self-contained vehicles will be available for some rural communities and for people who are homebound due to mobility issues," the statement said.

Provincial health officials will hold a live update on their COVID-19 plan, including more information on vaccines, at 3 p.m. Tuesday.