B.C. proposes new regulations for trampoline parks after Victoria man's death in 2018
The B.C. government is proposing changes to the law that would allow the province to develop new regulations around the safety of trampoline parks and similar amusement venues.
The proposal was introduced in the legislature Thursday as part of a miscellaneous bill amending a host of provincial statutes.
If passed, the amendment would allow the province to work with industry to ensure the safety of trampoline parks.
In July 2019, the body that regulates amusement attractions called on the province to deliver stronger regulations following the death of a Victoria father at a trampoline park in 2018.
Jay Greenwood, 46, was reportedly performing a series of stunts at a Richmond, B.C. trampoline park when he suffered a fatal fall.
The province said at the time it supported the recommendations from Technical Safety BC.
If passed, the amendments to the Safety Standards Act would be phased in over time to mitigate compliance costs and allow time for the industry to adjust to the new requirements, according to the province.
