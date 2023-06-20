B.C. provides $375K to Victoria immigrant and refugee counselling centre

The British Columbia government is expanding access to free and affordable mental-health services for immigrant and refugee families on Vancouver Island.

A statement from the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says the province is providing $375,000 over three years to support child and youth counselling services at the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees.

The Victoria-based centre provides low-cost counselling services to immigrants and refugees of all ages on Vancouver Island.

Counselling sessions at the centre are offered in a client's first language, when possible. The cost for services is based on a client's income, including free services if a client cannot afford it, the ministry said.

"The number of refugee and immigrant families that have settled on Vancouver Island is rapidly increasing," Adrienne Carter, the centre's director of services, said in the statement Tuesday, which marked World Refugee Day. "Most of these families do not speak English and are not able to access mental-health resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate."

Carter said the three-year grant will help the centre continue to provide affordable services for families.

"There is an urgent need to support people, including children and young immigrants and refugees struggling with mental-health challenges across the province," Grace Lore, B.C.'s minister of state for child care, and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, said in the statement.

"Funding for the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees will ensure children and young people get the supports they need to not only survive, but thrive in B.C.," Lore added.

Since 2015, more than 700 immigrants and refugees from 80 countries have accessed mental-health counselling at the Victoria centre, according to the province.