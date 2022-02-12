B.C. provides millions for Chinese Canadian museum in Vancouver's Chinatown
The oldest building in Vancouver's Chinatown will soon become a Chinese Canadian Museum.
The provincial government is providing $27.5 million for the project and real estate marketer Bob Rennie is adding another $7.5 million to create the museum in the Wing Sang building.
Premier John Horgan says in a statement the contributions of Chinese Canadians to the province have been invaluable, and the museum provides a place to share stories of achievement and shine a light on injustices.
Culture Minister Melanie Mark says the museum is a call to action from those who have historically endured poor treatment.
The building was built in 1889 and Rennie's company purchased it in 2004, setting off a five-year heritage renovation project.
The museum is expected to open in 2023 and will feature space for permanent and temporary exhibits, programs, events and learning areas for students.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
