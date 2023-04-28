B.C. public safety minister to announce Surrey police decision

Months after Surrey city councillors voted to abandon the ongoing transition to a municipal police force and retain the local RCMP detachment, the provincial government is scheduled to deliver its long-promised decision on the matter Friday morning.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to make "an announcement regarding the future of policing in Surrey."

Council voted 6-3 in December to stop the transition from the Surrey RCMP to the new Surrey Police Service, a process that had been ongoing – and controversial – for years.

Creating a local force was the signature campaign promise of former mayor Doug McCallum when he was elected in 2018.

Four years later, McCallum's successor – current Mayor Brenda Locke – defeated him in his bid for re-election, running largely on a promise to stop the police transition and keep the RCMP.

Caught in the middle are hundreds of officers employed by the RCMP detachment and the new SPS, who have themselves become a political football.

Earlier this week, councillors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra – both members of McCallum's Safe Surrey Coalition – accused Locke and the Surrey RCMP of blocking the deployment of 33 experienced SPS officers for political reasons.

Locke, meanwhile, said it is Elford and Nagra who are up to "political mischief," and Asst. Comm. Brian Edwards, the officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP, said the detachment is fully staffed.

Though the city council voted to end the police transition, it requires the approval of the province to do so, just as it needed the province's sign-off to form a municipal force in the first place.

In January, Farnworth received reports from the city, the RCMP and the SPS, but said more information was needed before a decision on the future of policing in the city could be made.

In the meantime, city councillors approved a budget with a 12.5-per-cent tax increase, driven in part by the cost of the police transition.