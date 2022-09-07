B.C. public-sector union reaches tentative agreement days after pausing job action

A union representing thousands of public service employees in B.C. says it's reached a tentative agreement, more than a week after it paused strike action.

The B.C. General Employees' Union, or BCGEU, said the agreement with the Public Service Agency was reached after about seven months of negotiations.

"The members of this bargaining unit have been clear from the day we started preparing for bargaining last fall that their top priorities were wage increases and meaningful wage protections and our committee took that message to the PSA," said Stephanie Smith, president of the BCGEU and chair of the bargaining committee, in a news release.

"After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say."

The union issued its 72-hour strike notice on Aug. 12. It says the most recent collective agreement expired on April and negotiations began on Feb. 8.

First, members picketed at BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres in Delta, Richmond, Kamloops and Victoria, which led the province to impose limits on liquor sales to customers.

An overtime ban was later announced for all workers, except those with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The two parties returned to the bargaining table late last month.

“Bargaining is never easy and this has been a long and challenging round," Smith said. "I’m proud of the work our committee has done and I’m proud of the solidarity our members have shown over the last eight months—especially the hundreds who walked picket lines at liquor and cannabis locations and the thousands who refused much-needed over-time as part of our job action."

A date for a ratification vote will be confirmed in the coming days, the union said.