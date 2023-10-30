B.C. raises pay $2 per hour for daycare workers at licensed facilities

Daycare workers at British Columbia's licensed child-care facilities will receive a $2-per-hour pay increase starting Jan. 1.

Grace Lore, B.C.'s minister of state for child care, says in a statement that daycare workers play a vital role in the early development of children and are critical for families and the economy.

B.C.'s Education and Child Care Ministry says the $2-per-hour raise and previous wage boosts totalling $4 an hour since 2018 will increase the hourly wage for early childhood educators to $28 per hour.

The ministry says early childhood educators who hold specialized certificates for infant, toddler and special needs education are also eligible for up to $3,000 extra per year.

The ministry says those with specialized training are needed to provide access to quality, inclusive child care for families.

The B.C. government launched a recruitment and retention plan for childhood educators in 2018, which it says has helped more families find child care that meets their needs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.