B.C. RCMP appeal for information in missing woman case
Six years after a woman disappeared from Surrey, Mounties renewed their appeal for information in the case.
Kristina Ward was last seen on surveillance video with an "unidentified male" at the intersection of 144th Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey on Sept. 27, 2017, police said in a media release issued last week.
According to the RCMP, that was also the last day that her cellphone was used and the last time she accessed her bank accounts.
"Investigators have received several ‘tips’ relating to Kristina but unfortunately, none have proven fruitful," the statement from police said.
"The police and Kristina’s family will continue to search for answers, and to keep awareness out to the public of Kristina’s disappearance. We are pleading to the public for tips to bring closure to the family and to bring Kristina back home."
Ward was 20 when she went missing and is described as standing 5’5" tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 604-532-3200. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.
-
Canada falling behind in clean agriculture investments: reportA new report published by RBC shows Canada’s agricultural producers aren’t getting the same support in embracing climate-smart agriculture as in other top food producing countries.
-
17-year-old Moncton boy dies following single-vehicle crashThe New Brunswick RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Moncton boy early Friday morning.
-
Record-breaking heat in Kitchener-WaterlooKitchener-Waterloo saw a second day of record-breaking heat Tuesday with the temperature reaching 28 C.
-
Retirement homes seeking volunteers to serve as companions for residentsFor some seniors living in retirement homes, their only companion — outside of staff — can be volunteers who visit them one or two hours a day.
-
Windsor police investigator testifies in London, Ont. truck attack trialAt the Nathaniel Veltman trial on Tuesday, Sgt. Liyu Guan of the Windsor Police Service took the stand. Guan is a digital forensic examiner who was asked to look at five devices seized by the London Police Service from Veltman’s downtown apartment.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemicNationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
-
City councillors raise questions over proposed renovation plan for Budweiser GardensLondon City Coun. Sam Trosow had roughly 30 questions regarding the proposed $33.3 million Budweiser Gardens expansion and renovation.
-
More than $1M allegedly solicited from Ontario businesses in decade-long scam involving fake magazineA 58-year-old Oakville man accused of operating a fraudulent magazine for more than a decade allegedly solicited more than $1 million in just over a decade, often by placing cold calls to local businesses throughout Ontario.