B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol officer charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

An officer with the B.C. RCMP Highway Patrol has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm, according to the province's prosecution service.

Const. Robby Pawar was charged Wednesday. The allegation stems from a "motor vehicle incident" in Delta on Dec. 3, 2021, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

"The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer," the statement from the BCPS says.

Authorities previously told CTV News the collision involved two vehicles, and that the people involved suffered minor injuries. Video from the scene showed a damaged RCMP cruiser in a ditch and an SUV on the roadway.

Pawar is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2.

He is still an officer with the BC Highway Patrol and his duty status is "operational," an RCMP spokesperson told CTV News in an email.