B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest that left man with 'serious lacerations' from dog bites

An RCMP officer will not face criminal charges for an arrest last year that left a man with "serious lacerations to his face and forearm" from police dog bites, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald found the RCMP officer's use of force during the arrest in Penticton was not excessive and declined to forward a report to Crown counsel for consideration of charges.

MacDonald said the decision "was not an easy one in the circumstances of this case" but that "it can also fairly be said that those circumstances were not easy for the officer either."

The officer who deployed the police dog, referred to in the report as the subject officer, or "SO," did not give a statement or other evidence to the IIO. Neither did the man who was injured, referred to as the affected person, or "AP"

The evidence reviewed included witness statements, audio recordings, WhatsApp messages, scene photographs and medical evidence. The IIO also got dashcam video from three cruisers, but the report noted that the arrest itself was not captured on camera.

On May 15 at around 9 p.m., according to the report, police in Kelowna spotted a stolen pickup truck being driven by a man they recognized as a "prolific offender" who "was understood to have used stolen vehicles to ram police vehicles in the past to evade capture." One other man and two women were also in the truck at the time.

The officers called in a police dog handler as backup and followed the vehicle to Penticton.

"The occupants were engaging in what the officers judged to be suspicious behaviour, driving slowly around apparently looking for opportunities to commit property crimes," according to MacDonald, who adds that they were seen siphoning gasoline around 3 a.m. on May 16.

About an hour later, the truck stopped near the Penticton Airport and the two men got out, the report says. The police turned on their emergency lights and moved in to arrest them when one of them – not AP – ran.

A witness officer told the IIO that AP also seemed like he was "turning to run" when the dog was released and that AP then "went down toward the ground" where he was bitten and seriously injured. MacDonald noted several things that made the circumstances challenging including the difficulty officers would have had seeing, concerns over the possibility that AP may have a weapon, and the fact that some of the responding officers were pursuing the other man while the arrest of AP was underway.

"It was not unreasonable for SO to send the dog after a fleeing suspect, though it does appear AP was given little opportunity to make it clear that he was surrendering, and there is no evidence SP gave clear warnings about the dog, as is generally required by the Provincial Policing Standards," MacDonald wrote.

"On balance, this is not a case in which the actions of the subject officer were clearly unnecessary or unreasonable, and it cannot be said that the use of the (police service dog) was a use of excessive force."

The other man was arrested after the police dog tracked him to a nearby property, but was not injured. The two women were arrested in the pickup truck "without incident," according to the IIO.