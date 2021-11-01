B.C. records 1st flu cases of the season after none were reported last year

B.C.'s flu season is already shaping up to be very different than last year's, not the least because cases have already been recorded in the province.

In a news conference about COVID-19 Monday, B.C.'s top doctor credited high immunization rates and pandemic measures for eliminating the 2020 flu season. This year, however, the flu has already been detected in B.C.

"We have already started to see influenza here in the province and other respiratory illnesses," Dr. Bonnie Henry said, adding that the first flu cases were confirmed in the province last week.

"It is time to get your influenza vaccination and this is available particularly through pharmacies."

Health officials previously warned this year's respiratory illness season could be particularly severe, with immunity to influenza lower than normal. As well, health-care measures preventing the spread of COVID-19 aren't as strict as they were last year for most parts of the province.

With that and in an effort to reduce strain on the province's already burdened health-care system, all British Columbians can get a flu shot for free this year.

"All British Columbians should get vaccinated against influenza to protect themselves and their loved ones from serious illness, to reduce the strain on our hard-working health workers and to do our part to make sure the health system continues to be there for people who need it, where they need it and when they need it," said Health Minister Adrian Dix last month.

The 2020 flu season stood in contrast to previous years. The yearly average between 2015 and 2019 is about 5,500 confirmed cases out of 28,000 tests.