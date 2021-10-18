B.C. reports 1,846 cases of COVID-19, 26 related deaths over 72 hours

Another 1,846 cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths have been recorded across British Columbia over the last 72 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The latest update, provided in a written statement Monday afternoon, pushed the province's seven-day average for coronavirus infections to 583 per day, up from 563 on Friday.

Overall, that figure has been trending downward in recent weeks, though fatality numbers have not.

B.C.'s seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths increased to 8.43 per day on Monday, the highest it's been since Feb. 3.

Ten of the latest victims lived in the Fraser Health region, while five each lived in the Interior Health and Northern Health regions, and three each lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Island Health regions.

Fraser Health also recorded the highest number of cases over the weekend, with 737, though it's worth noting the health authorities have vastly different populations. Northern Health's 406 cases translates to 142.8 infections per 100,000 population, compared to 38.6 infections per 100,000 population in Fraser Health.

Vancouver Coastal Health saw the lowest rate of infection, with 17.8 cases per 100,000 population.

The number of infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital, which hasn't dipped below 300 since mid-September, decreased slightly to 360, including 151 in intensive care.

Once again, the government's statistics indicate the majority of B.C.'s cases and hospitalizations involve people who are either unvaccinated against COVID-19 or only partially vaccinated.

"88 per cent of those in critical care today due to COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated," Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Twitter.

The unvaccinated account for 86 per cent of coronavirus-positive patients in ICU, including 25 of the 26 patients who are under the age of 40. They also account for 68 per cent of all cases recorded across the province over the past two weeks.

88 percent of those in critical care today due to COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.



See the full breakdown by age: pic.twitter.com/Tcek023kDC

The numbers are particularly striking given that the unvaccinated make up a small minority of British Columbians, accounting for less than 20 per cent of the population, including the young children who are currently ineligible for any of the approved vaccines.

According to the Ministry of Health, the unvaccinated were infected at a rate of 268 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 8 to 14, compared to 29.4 cases per 100,000 people among the fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, 89.2 per cent of those eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 83.4 per cent have received both. More than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across B.C. so far, with some of those going to non-residents.

Officials also announced four new COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities, at Queens Park Centre in New Westminster, Heritage Village in Chilliwack, Menno Terrace West in Abbotsford, and Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver. Another outbreak at Joseph Creek Care Village ended, leaving 22 active outbreaks across B.C.'s health-care system.