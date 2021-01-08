Health officials in British Columbia announced another 18 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 617 new infections.

The update puts the provincial death toll at 988 and the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic at 56,632.

The latest infections were outnumbered by 831 recoveries recorded over the same period, which helped decrease B.C.'s active case count to 6,118. The province's active cases have been decreasing since reaching a peak of about 10,000 in mid-December.

